Local 104 to hold free tasting event of imported Spanish wines Feb 8
Saturday, February 1, 2020
|Two of the 6 wines. Super fun Cava Rosado
from Mint Marcal and
Diaz Bayo from Ribera del Duero tempranillo.
The Local 104, a restaurant in Lake Forest Park at 18498 Ballinger Way NE, 206-309-4104 will hold a wine tasting event next Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2 - 5pm to introduce their new Spanish wines.
Bright red berry fruit and slate on the nose is followed by lingering fruit and minerality,
the oak serving to provide structure while remaining well in the background.
Marshall Jorgensen from Classical Wines will be there to speak about the wines and pour samples of six different wines from different regions of Spain.
The Local 104 does free wine tastings about once a month, always on a Saturday from 2pm to 5pm.
If you like what you are tasting, the wine is available for purchase by the glass or the bottle. During happy hour (Sat and Sun 2-4pm or Wed - Fri 4-6pm) wine by the bottle is retail pricing.
It is a fun way to try different wines. Guests can just swing through anytime during the 2 to 5pm time window. It is very casual.
