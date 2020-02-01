Basketball: SC Girls honor their past, play 1,000th game Saturday; Former coaches to be celebrated

The Shorecrest girls varsity basketball program (14-1, 8-1 in Wesco) will play its 1000th game in team history Saturday, February 2, 2020 at Shorecrest High School, 15343 25th Ave NE.









Prior to the game, the team will celebrate all of the former program coaches, all of whom have been contacted and many will be in attendance. Pre-game introduction of coaches will commence around 7:00pm.





Many former SC players are planning on being there as well.





Started in 1971 as a club team, and becoming an official high school team in 1973, the varsity team is 538-461, and will be seeking its 539th program victory. They won the State Championship in 2016.





This year's Scots, coached by Carlos Humphrey, will also be seeking its 15th win of the season and 9th conference win, which would put them in a tie with Arlington for the conference lead.



The action starts with the C team game at 4pm and then the JV team at 5:40pm.





The game, against Stanwood (7-9, 5-5 in conference), begins at 7:15pm.The Scots have high hopes of contending for another championship, and if Thursday’s 59-29 emotional route of Meadowdale (who knocked them out of the playoffs last year) is any indication, the team would appear to be peaking at the right time.