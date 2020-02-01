St Luke student serves as page for Rep. Cindy Ryu in legislature

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Trevor Abramson and Rep. Ryu
Photo courtesy WA State LSS
Trevor Abramson, a student at Saint Luke School, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. 

Sponsored by State Rep. Cindy Ryu (D-Shoreline), Trevor is the child of Nicole and Jeff Abramson of Edmonds.

Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor.

Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.

