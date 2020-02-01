Je Ne Sais Cluck: Shoreline artist and her chickens featured in Seattle Times story

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Bird portraits by Julie White

Shoreline resident and artist Julie White specializes in bird portraits under the name Je Ne Sais Cluck.

Ya talkin' to me?

Her portfolio and her Etsy store show both domestic and wild birds, but her true love is for chickens. 

Four of her models live in her backyard.

Recently, they were profiled in The Seattle Times. Four chickens are the stars of this artist’s Shoreline backyard.

Julie takes custom orders. Contact her by Email: jenesaiscluck@gmail.com or phone 206-390-4777



