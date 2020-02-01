2020 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival Saturday Feb 8
Saturday, February 1, 2020
2020 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival
Saturday, February 8th
Doors Open at 6pm | Movies Begin at 7pm
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Theatre Building 1600
The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival is coming back for its fourth year! Filmmakers from all over Washington have submitted their “short short” films and you’re invited to see the selected films on Saturday, February 8, at 7pm in the state-of-the-art Shoreline Community College Theater. Doors open at 6pm for drinks, snacks, and mingling, and the movies start at 7pm.
The evening will showcase a juried selection of 3-12 minute films made by emerging and developing filmmakers working in our community. The top filmmakers will be honored with impressive (but fragile) handmade Golden Sasquatch statues and cash prizes, and you can vote for your favorite filmmaker to win the People’s Choice Award!
Categories include General Submissions, Comedy, Music Video, and Student Film. We had 43 total submissions this year, which is up from 28 in 2019! A big thank you to everyone who submitted this year.
The filmmakers made it extremely tough on our jurors. Speaking of jurors, thank you to Tony Doupe, Vivian Hua, Amy Lillard, and Zubi Mohammed for watching and rating over 4 hours of films.
All films are unrated and a select few contain adult/mature content.
Schedule | First Half
6pm Doors Open
7pm Show Begins
7:50pm 20 minutes intermission
9:10pm Q/A with Filmmakers (We will collect People's Choice Ballots at this time)
9:25pm Awards Ceremony
9:40pm FIN
TICKETS are $20, or $60 for a VIP pass, parking is free, and popcorn, candy, soda, wine, beer, and t-shirts will be available for purchase.
This event is presented with support from Jack Malek of Windermere, Shoreline Film Office, and the Shoreline Community College, and individual donations from people like you.
Thank you to our partners: the City of Shoreline, the City of Lake Forest Park, HollyShorts Film Festival, and the Seattle Film Summit.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
- Witches Get Stitches by Matt Robinson
- The Spirit in the Woods by Thomas Hemmen
- Now It's Time To Rock by Melani Lyons, Aaron Samuels, and Lionel Flynn
- HALO by Jeff Schick
- Cuddle by John Helde and Constanze Villines - Mature Content
- A Dreamer's Melody by Kendra Ann Sherrill
- Lactose Intolerant by James Brammer
- Violin Tsunami by Michael McCoy and Julia McCoy
Schedule | Second Half
8:10pm Part Two Begins
- Second Shot by Anthony Marzano - Mature Content
- Black Champagne by Jeremiah Williams
- Blind Spot by Kira Sipler and T.K. Johnson - Mature Content
- Weasel by Tyler Roberts
- South of Sound by Chris J. Cunningham and Lemolo
- Zealot by Kendall Yoder and Jack E.K. Collier
- Funny and Fearless: Amin Lakhani by Deborah Tahara
- Most Steps Ever by Nesib CB Shamah - Mature Content
Don’t miss your opportunity to support up-and-coming filmmakers during this fun, community event! Reserve your ticket today on Brown Paper Tickets or you can buy them at the door.
If you are a member or become a member of the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council, you get two complimentary tickets to the Film Festival.
