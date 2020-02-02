Wrestling: Shorewood reclaims Spartan Cup from Shorecrest; first SW girl to compete in varsity wins her match

Shorewood teams cheers for Spartan Cup

Shorecrest sent out captain Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama at 138 pounds and Shorewood countered with Curt Tanaka. Both wrestlers struggled to get past their opponent's defense, but Conway-Yasuyama ground out a 3-1 win to get Shorecrest on the board.





Kody Carpenter bullied his way to a 10-0 lead early into the second period before pinning Scot Arthur Christopher.



Shorewood 2020 At 145 pounds Thunderbirdbullied his way to a 10-0 lead early into the second period before pinning





Devin Leach and Scot Trentyn Good. Leach held a tight 5-3 lead going into the third period before Good rallied late. Aided by a controversial stalling penalty against Leach, Good was able to send get a late escape and force overtime. Neither wrestler could score in the first overtime before Good scored with seconds left in the second overtime for a 9-8 win. Thanks to close losses and the dominant pin Shorewood maintained its 16 edge in the team score.



Cole Becker got his fourth pin of the week at 160 pounds to stretch Shorewood's lead to 28-6. Three matches later T-Bird Max Null pinned his opponent to give Shorewood an insurmountable lead of 40-10 with four matches left. Shorecrest refused to go away quietly though, needing only 65 seconds combined to get pins at 220 and 285 pounds.



At 106 pounds a bit of Shorewood history was made as freshman Cossette Lumsden became the first Shorewood girl wrestler to ever wrestle in the varsity line-up. Just being there wasn't good enough as she made the most of her spot and pinned her opponent a minute and fifty seconds into the first period. Lumsden's pin gave Shorewood its final points of the night as the Thunderbirds won 46-25, reclaiming the Spartan Cup.





Shorewood Record: 11-1 Overall, 6-1 Wesco South



Shorewood 46 - Shorecrest 25

@ Shorecrest High School



106: Cossette Lumsden SW pinned George Fernandez 1:50

113: Thomas Rhodes SC dec. Quincy Laflin 10-5

*120: Kai Layton SW pinned Joseph Martinez 1:36

126: Isaac Van Horn SW pinned Jacob Lougee 0:45

132: Aidan Jung SW maj. dec. Matthew Curtis 11-2

138: Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama SC dec. Curt Tanaka 3-1

145: Kody Carpenter SW pinned Arthur Christopher 2:22

152: Trentyn Good SC dec. Devin Leach 9-8 2OT

160: Cole Becker SW pinned Max Rutledge 1:58

170: Ian Mortenson SC maj. dec. RJ Buchheit 19-5

182: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned Connor Carrell 0:45

195: Max Null SW pinned Evan Clear 1:32

220: Elyjah Schultz SC pinned Isaac Kabuchi 0:54

285: Jordan Glesener SC pinned Milan Johnson 0:11









It was a Friday night classic as the Shorewood wrestling team took on their crosstown rivals Shorecrest in the battle for the Spartan Cup in the final contest of the regular season. Shorecrest toughed out a narrow 28-26 victory last season, ending Shorewood's nine match winning streak in the series.