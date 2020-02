Live and Local for Saturday, February 8, 2020

LIVE AND LOCAL







Silk Hat Road is a Seattle based trio of world-renowned musicians who regularly perform live, in the studio, and on tour with multiple groups, individuals, and more!

Don Wilhelm, Bass and Vocals Bruce Hazen, Guitar Steve Peterson, Drums

For a complete listing of live music in Shoreline throughout the week, check out the calendar on the Music in Shoreline site.

Gail Pettis and Jovino Santos Neto - $20 Cover - 8:30 - 11pmNorth City Bistro and Wine Shop, 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline 98155 Call 206-365-4447 or go to website and fill out the simple reservation request form in order to secure seats for the show. Then buy your tickets here. Gail Pettis , one of Seattle's treasures when it comes to Jazz Vocals will be performing with three-time Latin Grammy nominee Jovino Santos Neto, a master pianist, composer and arranger, is among the top Brazilian musicians working today.