Live and Local for Saturday, February 8, 2020
Thursday, February 6, 2020
LIVE AND LOCAL
There's a lot of live and local music to choose from each weekend. Most venues have food, some have dancing. Most have a cover charge and require reservations.
All have great local bands and entertainment!
This Saturday, February 8, 2020 here's what's happening
|Gail Pettis at North City Bistro
NORTH CITY BISTRO and WINE SHOP
Gail Pettis and Jovino Santos Neto - $20 Cover - 8:30 - 11pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop, 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline 98155
Call 206-365-4447 or go to website and fill out the simple reservation request form in order to secure seats for the show. Then buy your tickets here.
Gail Pettis, one of Seattle's treasures when it comes to Jazz Vocals will be performing with three-time Latin Grammy nominee Jovino Santos Neto, a master pianist, composer and arranger, is among the top Brazilian musicians working today.
For a complete listing of live music in Shoreline throughout the week, check out the calendar on the Music in Shoreline site.
North City Bistro has built a reputation as a genuine venue for artists and music lovers alike. Very intimate, with a great wine and food selection. Open with music: Tuesday – Saturday. Wine Shop: 2:00pm. Kitchen: 4:30pm to Close.
THIRD PLACE COMMONS
Blue Notes Jazz Quartet - FREE and family friendly. 7:30 - 9:30pm
Third Place Commons Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
Bring your dancing shoes, as this combo embraces the sound and style of Stan Getz, Count Basie, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Jimmy Van Heusen, and more. From bossa nova to the Sunny Side of the Street, this will be a Saturday night treat!
Thanks to Merlone Geier, TPC provides free live music every Friday and Saturday. Third Place Commons is a beloved community space with a full calendar of activities and a Farmers Market in the summer.
The Problem, Sabertooth, Omega Theory, Palace Hotel
9pm – 12am - $8 cover - 21+
Darrell's Tavern 18041 Aurora Ave N. 206-542-6688.
Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar.
Live music, vintage decor, pizza, tacos, hotdogs, and free pool
The Silk Hat Road - $7 cover - 8 - 10pm
17537 15th Ave NE Suite B, Shoreline 98155
Call for Reservations: (206) 420-1326
|Blue Notes Jazz Quartet
at Third Place Commons
Silk Hat Road is a Seattle based trio of world-renowned musicians who regularly perform live, in the studio, and on tour with multiple groups, individuals, and more!
Don Wilhelm, Bass and Vocals
Bruce Hazen, Guitar
Steve Peterson, Drums
All told, they are three talented people who love playing music, and sharing it with you!
|Photo by Jan Hansen
MUSIC IN SHORELINE
For a complete listing of live music in Shoreline throughout the week, check out the calendar on the Music in Shoreline site.
