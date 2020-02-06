Help Shorewood seniors get yearbooks - the goal is in sight

Thursday, February 6, 2020


From The Shorewood Experience Committee

Thank you to everyone who has reached out to help Seniors get a yearbook this year at Shorewood. The Shorewood Experience fund helps students with financial need to purchase yearbooks their senior year, caps and gowns, field trip costs, instrument rentals, and so much more.

This year we have a higher than usual need for seniors and want to raise $1,500 by February 29th for senior yearbooks.

We are 80% of the way toward our goal thanks to our generous community. Can you help us get the rest of the way there? 

Please donate here and THANK YOU!

--Shorewood PTSA



Posted by DKH at 3:31 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  