Summer Camps at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden early bird registration ends March 1

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Kruckeberg summer campers

Science, art, games, and friends abound in our week-long outdoor day camps. We will explore the world around us, feeding our curiosity, fueling our imagination, and fostering an appreciation for nature. Each of our camps is capped at 12 kids, making it a uniquely individualized camp experience.

FRIENDS IN THE FOREST | JULY 6-10

Do you rely on your pals to get by? So do many other forms of life! Join us during “Friends in the Forest” to learn about the plants and animals that call the forest home and how they rely on each other for survival. Grades 1-3.

BACKYARD BOTANY | JULY 13-17

What makes a plant prosper? Join us during “Backyard Botany” for hands-on investigation and discovery of some mysteries of nature! Budding biologists will explore how plants and other living things thrive in various habitats, including right in our own backyards. Grades 4-6.

GARDEN GUMSHOES | JULY 20-24

Get ready, detectives! Join us for “Garden Gumshoes” to investigate and explore the natural world, hunting down answers to life’s questions, big and small. Grades 1-3.


Location: Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177

Cost: $285 if registering by March 1st (automatically applied). $310 after March 1st. 15% off for current Garden members (email justforkids@kruckeberg.org for discount code).

Registration: Please visit our website.
Contact email: justforkids@kruckeberg.org




