2020 Home Improvement Workshops scheduled





The City of Shoreline has scheduled the date for its very popular Home Improvement Workshops for 2020.





Residents can sign up for a free 15 minute one-on-one session with a planner to discuss their particular home improvement ideas. The City staffer can explain what permits are needed and what things to be aware of such as required setbacks, underground issues, and what experts are available.





At the same time, a vendor fair will be set up with all the different kinds of vendors that might be needed for a home project. The fair is open to everyone with no appointment.





Tuesdays, March 31, April 28 and May 19

6:00 to 8:00pm, City Hall Lobby















