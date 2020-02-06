Free tax help from United Way of King County
Thursday, February 6, 2020
70% of Americans qualify for free tax prep services by IRS-certified volunteers
This tax season, United Way of King County’s free tax preparation services are a convenient resource available to you, your family members, and your community!
Tax time can be stressful and expensive, but it doesn’t need to be. Come take advantage of this free service at one of the 33 convenient locations throughout King County or online and maximize your refund today!
Now through April 18th, households making under $66,000 can have their taxes prepared by a certified tax preparer and get connected to other community resources and public benefits.
There are two easy ways to file:
Online
With no income limit this year, you can file your taxes online for free with United Way’s ‘My Free Taxes’ tool
In-Person
File your taxes in-person at one of 33 locations throughout King County. Locations have convenient hours to meet your schedule, and no appointments are needed. To find a location near you, languages available, a list of what to bring, and other details, visit United Way’s website or call 211.
Locally, there are three: Lake City Service Center, Shoreline Community College, Shoreline Hopelink. Visit the webpage for hours and locations.
