Book review by Aarene Storms: Sunny Rolls the Dice

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Sunny Rolls the Dice by Jennifer L. Holm and Matthew Holm (graphic novel) with color by Lark Pien

In 1977, 7th-grader Sunny tries so hard to be a "groovy" teen. Her best friend Deb seems to know all the rules about fashion, boys, and general coolness, but Sunny just doesn't get it. 

The only time she's really comfortable is when she's down in the basement playing Dungeons and Dragons with guys from school, slaying giant spiders, evading traps, and escaping from a Gelatinous Cube. 

Why don't her skills in the game transfer to real life? Or... do they?

I honestly wonder if authors Jennifer Holm and Matthew Holm were watching my own geeky forays into adolescence while writing this book, and I daresay that even readers who weren't (errr, "aren't") gamers will relate to Sunny's awkward efforts to fit in without losing herself. 

Aarene, age 19 playing Dungeons and Dragons
(Yes, this is a photo of me, age 19, playing D/D at the public library in Bellingham)

Recommended for adolescents ages 12 to adult.

No sex, drugs, nekkidness, or cussing.

The only rock 'n roll is the Bee Gees and Styx, does that even count?




