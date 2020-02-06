Flooding gets closer to home

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Photo courtesy Lynnwood Police


If you have been watching local TV news, you have seen the photos of flooded intersections in counties to the north of us.

On Wednesday, February 5, 2020 it got a little closer to home. Lynnwood police closed off a section of 44th Ave W because of the water pooling over the roadway.

A section of 44th Ave W was closed between 204th St SW and about the 21000 block, close to where 44th goes under I-5. 44th runs from Lake Forest Park to 164th in Snohomish county.



Posted by DKH at 2:06 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  