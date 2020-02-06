Flooding gets closer to home

Photo courtesy Lynnwood Police

If you have been watching local TV news, you have seen the photos of flooded intersections in counties to the north of us.On Wednesday, February 5, 2020 it got a little closer to home. Lynnwood police closed off a section of 44th Ave W because of the water pooling over the roadway.A section of 44th Ave W was closed between 204th St SW and about the 21000 block, close to where 44th goes under I-5. 44th runs from Lake Forest Park to 164th in Snohomish county.