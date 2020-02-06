Shoreline City Council meeting agenda for February 10, 2020

The February 10, 2020 Shoreline City Council meeting includes the following:

At this meeting Council will discuss whether to increase the cap or remove it entirely. This is the only residential target area in Shoreline and in King County to have a limit.

9(a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 882 - Amending Title 20 of the Shoreline Municipal Code Related to Master Development Plan and Special Use Permit Decision Criteria and Criteria for Essential Public Facilities and Repealing the Moratorium Established by Ordinance No. 868





Council will discuss proposed Ordinance No. 882 which would repeal the moratorium and amend the Development Code. It is currently scheduled to be brought back to Council for adoption on March 2, 2020.



9(b) Discussion of Recommendations Related to Council Goal 5, Action Step 9—Engage in an Analysis with Service Providers to Identify What Services and Processes Exist to Connect those Experiencing Homelessness and/or Opioid Addiction with Supportive Services and Identify Gaps that May Exist





9(c) Discussing the 2020 Federal Legislative Priorities



STUDY ITEMSCouncil adopted a six month-moratorium on applications for Master Development Plans and Special Use Permits of Essential Public Facilities. Unless extended by the City Council, will it expire on April 7, 2020.The moratorium was enacted in response to renewed activity by the Department of Social and Health Services to submit a Master Development Plan for the Fircrest School Campus that may include the expansion of existing uses on the campus, new uses that would support persons with developmental disabilities, and the potential siting of an Essential Public Facility.