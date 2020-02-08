Jobs: City of Shoreline recreation positions

Recreation positions for the City of Shoreline





Extra Help - Swim Instructor

Three (3) part-time, variable hour, non-benefited positions available

Position is open until filled, with applications reviewed daily



This position provides swimming lessons to toddlers, preschool age, school age, adult and senior ages in a positive manner. Monitors and maintains a safe and enjoyable environment for class participants. Assists staff with the enforcement of pool rules, policies and regulations. Works under the direct supervision of the Senior Lifeguard, Assistant Pool Manager and Pool Manager. (Classes are guarded by life guarding staff.) Three (3) part-time, variable hour, non-benefited positions available





Extra Help - Lifeguard/Swim Instructor

Position is open until filled, with applications reviewed daily.



This position is responsible for the safety of others through the enforcement of pool rules, policies and regulations. Acts to prevent and respond emergencies or other incidents. Instructs or will learn to instruct swim classes to preschoolers, youth, may also learn to teach swimming to parent/child, adults and water aerobics classes. Works under the direct supervision of the Senior Lifeguard, Assistant Pool Manager and Pool Manager. Position is open until filled, with applications reviewed daily.





Position open until filled, first review 2/14/2020The position implements and supports a wide variety of activities specifically for adults with developmental disabilities.