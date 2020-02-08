Local resident named to Dean's List at Dickinson College

Dickinson College

Carlisle PA

CARLISLE, Pa. (February 7, 2020) - Bisrat Berhe, a junior international business and management major at Dickinson College, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester. A graduate of Oregon Episcopal School, she is the daughter of Samson Amaha and Eseye Moges of Seattle.





Dickinson College , located in historic Carlisle, Pa., was chartered in 1783. The private, national liberal-arts college is home to approximately 2,300 students from across the country and around the world.





The college is nationally recognized for its cross-disciplinary, active approach to learning, international education, civic engagement and its commitment to teaching its students about sustainability across the curriculum, the campus, the community and the globe.













All students earning a position on the dean's list-a recognition of academic excellence-must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester.