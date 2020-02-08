Shoreline Rotary to hear from Project Manager of Sound Transit's BRT connection on Wednesday
Saturday, February 8, 2020
|Paul Cornish will speak at
Shoreline Rotary Wednesday
You may have noticed that there’s a lot of construction happening in the City of Shoreline and throughout the North End, particularly when it comes to the new light rail system.
The project is taking the concerted efforts of several different agencies - government and otherwise - to get accomplished, and sometimes us regular citizens might feel as if we’re not getting the whole picture.
Enter our guest speaker Paul Cornish from Sound Transit, who will give a presentation about certain aspects of the light rail project that we might not really know about.
Paul was the Light Rail Development Manager for the East Link Extension, and is now the Project Director for Sound Transit’s first Bus Rapid Transit Program, which is scheduled to premiere in 2024.
SR 522/NE 145th Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will serve growing north Lake Washington communities. With buses planned to run as often as every 10 minutes, this new service connects to Link light rail at Shoreline South/145th as well as to other transit service provided by Sound Transit, Community Transit and King County Metro. The project includes additional parking at Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and Bothell.
This is a great opportunity to hear directly from someone who’s in charge! Invite your business associates and neighbors to catch this important program and meet Paul Cornish.
Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020 at the Shoreline Community College PUB. Our meeting starts at 7am with breakfast and camaraderie; the formal program starts at 7:30am.
--Vicki Stiles
