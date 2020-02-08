Two of the four athletes in the running for HeraldNet Athlete of the Month are from Shoreline Schools
Saturday, February 8, 2020
|Sydney Van Ness 2017
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Of the four January 2020 athletes, two of them are from Shoreline Schools.
Sydney Van Ness is a Shorecrest basketball standout. She was the winner of the December 30 - January 5 poll and nominated for scoring 26 points in Shorecrest's win over Bishop Blanchet on Dec 30.
Isaac Poole, Shorewood diver, was the athlete of the week January 6 - 12. He "won the diving competition at the Kentridge Invitational on Jan. 11 at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way. He set a meet record with 517.9 points, topping the previous meet record by 23.55 points."
The other two are a bowler from Jackson High School and a basketball player from Edmonds-Woodway.
Vote HERE. The challenge is that you can only vote for one.
