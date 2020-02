Two of the four athletes in the running for HeraldNet Athlete of the Month are from Shoreline Schools

Sydney Van Ness 2017

Photo by Wayne Pridemore





The HeraldNet Athlete of the Month is chosen by popular vote from among the four Athletes of the Week.Of the four January 2020 athletes, two of them are from Shoreline Schools.is a Shorecrest basketball standout. She was the winner of the December 30 - January 5 poll and nominated for scoring 26 points in Shorecrest's win over Bishop Blanchet on Dec 30., Shorewood diver, was the athlete of the week January 6 - 12. He "won the diving competition at the Kentridge Invitational on Jan. 11 at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way. He set a meet record with 517.9 points, topping the previous meet record by 23.55 points."The other two are a bowler from Jackson High School and a basketball player from Edmonds-Woodway. Vote HERE . The challenge is that you can only vote for one.