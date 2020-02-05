Jobs at WSDOT
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Property and Acquisition Specialist 1 - Intern
Learn and assist with negotiations, property management, relocation assistance, appraisals, title examinations, and/or property inspections. Interns gain knowledge and experience by learning the laws and principles covering real estate transactions, how to apply appraisal principles and techniques, research methods, interpret legal and/or property descriptions, collect statistical data, and/or maintain public relations.
Job description and application: Real Estate Internship
Air Quality, Acoustics and Energy Program Specialist
As a diverse group of environmental specialists, WSDOT Northwest Region's Environmental Office promotes and facilities an environmentally responsible transportation program. In order to achieve the goals of the program, WSDOT is hiring an environmental professional to serve as the Air Quality, Acoustics and Energy Program Specialist. This position will independently and collaboratively conduct planning assignments involving multiple transportation modes and problem areas within the Air Quality, Acoustical, and Energy disciplines related to transportation projects.
WSDOT is searching for someone who has a passion for environmental issues and wants to make a truly rewarding contribution to WSDOT and the state of Washington.
Job description and application: Air Quality, Acoustics and Energy Program Specialist
0 comments:
Post a Comment