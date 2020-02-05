Rally for the Trees this Friday and Saturday in Shoreline

Trees on Dayton that would be removed

Photo by Jamie Holter



Residents of Shoreline are asking the City to amend its plans to remove more than 133 significant trees on Dayton Avenue North, N 155th St and N 160th St that are in the way of development.





The trees are slated for removal to make way for a redesigned, environmentally friendly Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) building that will also house the Department of Ecology, and for Right-of-Way (ROW) improvements by the City on the affected streets.





The ROW improvements include eight-foot-wide sidewalks, a five-foot amenity strip (for utilities and signage) and curbs.





Representatives of the City and WSDOT attended a community meeting January 28 to discuss their plans.





The Save Shoreline Trees group reiterated that sidewalks can meander around trees and be composed of asphalt or gravel, both more environmentally friendly to tree roots than concrete. These materials are also ADA accessible, as is a three-foot rather than an eight-foot sidewalk.





Ronald Bog Park and Richmond Beach Saltwater Park in Shoreline have ADA-accessible gravel paths.



The City has received more than 300 emails, letters and postcards stating community concern for the trees. Some mentioned the irony of redesigning an environmentally friendly LEED building by the State, but an environmentally unfriendly removal of trees by the City.









To keep visibility on the trees, rallies will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 4pm. and Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12 noon, along Dayton Avenue North, between N 155th St and N 160th St. Because of public comment, the City has asked WSDOT to redo its designs and provide another arborist report for street improvements. Both the City and the State own land (and trees) in the affected areas.









“Once these trees are gone, they are gone forever.”

Students at area middle schools and high schools have been invited to attend. Participants will hold signs alerting the public to the imminent removal of the 70- to 100-year-old trees: Douglas fir, Western white pines, and Western red cedars.











