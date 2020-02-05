Jazz Vespers features professional musicians and a monthly theme
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church started a Jazz Vespers program in July 2019 under the artistic direction of guitarist composer Jean Chaumont.
Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 5 - 6pm at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.
The event is free, donation is suggested and free childcare 0-5 years old is available.
For February the theme is “Strength to Love” featuring a short reflection on Martin Luther King’s book “Strength to Love”.
Guest musicians will be:
- Gus Carns, piano
- Evan Flory-Barnes, bass
- Ray Larsen, trumpet
- Matt Jorgensen, drums
- Jean Chaumont, guitar and arrangements
