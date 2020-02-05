Jazz Vespers features professional musicians and a monthly theme

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church started a Jazz Vespers program in July 2019 under the artistic direction of guitarist composer Jean Chaumont.

Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 5 - 6pm at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.

This monthly event, which occurs on the second Sunday, features professional jazz musicians from the Seattle area, with a different theme each month.

The event is free, donation is suggested and free childcare 0-5 years old is available.

For February the theme is “Strength to Love” featuring a short reflection on Martin Luther King’s book “Strength to Love”.

Guest musicians will be:
  • Gus Carns, piano
  • Evan Flory-Barnes, bass
  • Ray Larsen, trumpet
  • Matt Jorgensen, drums
  • Jean Chaumont, guitar and arrangements


