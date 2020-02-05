Jazz Vespers features professional musicians and a monthly theme









Gus Carns, piano

Evan Flory-Barnes, bass

Ray Larsen, trumpet

Matt Jorgensen, drums

Jean Chaumont, guitar and arrangements





This monthly event, which occurs on the second Sunday, features professional jazz musicians from the Seattle area, with a different theme each month.The event is free, donation is suggested and free childcare 0-5 years old is available.For February the theme is “Strength to Love” featuring a short reflection on Martin Luther King’s book “Strength to Love”.Guest musicians will be: