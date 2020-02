Terrarium Seminar at Sky on Sunday

Terrarium seminar at Sky Sunday

Sunday February 9, 2020 from1pm – 2:30pm - Terrarium Seminar withHannah PalmThe process starts with figuring out what type is right for your situation: an open one filled with succulents for a sunny location, or the traditional globe or semi-enclosed one, filled with ferns, foliage and other low-light plants.Hannah will go over how to determine which is best for you, how to put together the layers of gravel, soil, and charcoal for each, and how to choose and arrange your plants and decorative accents.Finally, she’ll discuss how to care for your terrarium once you’ve made it! 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133 . 206-546-4851