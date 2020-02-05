Terrarium Seminar at Sky on Sunday

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Terrarium seminar at Sky Sunday
Photo courtesy Sky Nursery
Sunday February 9, 2020 from 1pm – 2:30pm - Terrarium Seminar with Hannah Palm

Learn how to put together a terrarium!

The process starts with figuring out what type is right for your situation: an open one filled with succulents for a sunny location, or the traditional globe or semi-enclosed one, filled with ferns, foliage and other low-light plants.

Hannah will go over how to determine which is best for you, how to put together the layers of gravel, soil, and charcoal for each, and how to choose and arrange your plants and decorative accents. 

Finally, she’ll discuss how to care for your terrarium once you’ve made it!

Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133. 206-546-4851 



