KCSO: Financial consequences of a DUI

Of course, the cost will vary depending on whether this is a first offense, your blood alcohol level (BAC), other fines and fees assessed by law and how expensive your attorney is.



The maximum penalty for a DUI is $5,000. Additional fines are assessed in King County, around $865.





Your driver's license will be suspended, and you'll have to pay reinstatement fees. And then there's the cost of your car insurance going up.



A DUI comes with possible jail time of up to a year, and that's only if you don't hurt someone.



Hopefully this information is sobering enough to convince you to drive sober. Or, you could take just take a rideshare for less than a $100.



RCW 46.61.5055 Alcohol and drug violators—Penalty schedule





Instead of giving you the same old line about the perils of drinking and driving, we thought we'd share the impact a single DUI could have on your life and your wallet.The total cost of a DUI in Washington State is estimated to be upwards of $10,000.