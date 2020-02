Giant, free health clinic at Seattle Center Feb 13-16

Dental work is sought after so much that patients get in line the night before.

Photo by Auston James









All are welcome regardless of income, insurance, housing or immigration status

Patients will not be asked for ID or documentation of any type

Patient do not need to reside in King County or Washington to receive services

The Clinic offers dental, vision and medical care; patients cannot seek dental and vision care on the same day

Tickets are distributed each day, beginning at 5 AM, on a first-come, first-served basis (one ticket per person, ticket is only good for that day)

Patients can attend the clinic for multiple days, but must go through the ticket process each day

Interpreters are available

Patients should come prepared for a long day with food, comfortable clothing and any daily medications





--Colette Cosner, Public Health Insider













Seattle/King County Clinic brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, non-profits, private businesses and volunteers from across the State of Washington to produce a giant free health clinic at Seattle Center.The four-day volunteer-driven clinic provides free dental, vision and medical care to anyone in the region who struggles to access and/or afford healthcare.The next clinic is scheduled for February 13 – 16, 2020 at Seattle CenterVisit King County Metro’s Clinic web page to plan your trip and learn about late night and early morning service to Seattle