Giant, free health clinic at Seattle Center Feb 13-16
Friday, February 7, 2020
|Dental work is sought after so much that patients get in line the night before.
Photo by Auston James
The four-day volunteer-driven clinic provides free dental, vision and medical care to anyone in the region who struggles to access and/or afford healthcare.
The next clinic is scheduled for February 13 – 16, 2020 at Seattle Center
About the clinic
- All are welcome regardless of income, insurance, housing or immigration status
- Patients will not be asked for ID or documentation of any type
- Patient do not need to reside in King County or Washington to receive services
- The Clinic offers dental, vision and medical care; patients cannot seek dental and vision care on the same day
- Tickets are distributed each day, beginning at 5 AM, on a first-come, first-served basis (one ticket per person, ticket is only good for that day)
- Patients can attend the clinic for multiple days, but must go through the ticket process each day
- Interpreters are available
- Patients should come prepared for a long day with food, comfortable clothing and any daily medications
--Colette Cosner, Public Health Insider
