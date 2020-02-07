As If Theatre Company kicks off its second season with THE CAKE - recipes welcome
Friday, February 7, 2020
As If Theatre Company (AITC) presents a comedy about baking, beliefs, and when to stop following the recipe.
The Washington premiere of The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter (creator and writer of NBC’s This is Us) tells the story of Della in her legendary North Carolina bakery, where life is sweet as she prepares to be a contestant on her favorite television baking competition.
But then, her best-friend’s daughter comes home from New York City to ask her to make a cake for her upcoming wedding. When Della learns that Jen’s about to marry a woman, she is forced to re-examine her deeply held beliefs, as questions of morals, judgment and family swirl around them all.
Directed by Cindy Giese French, the cast of four includes Amy Gentry, Stephanie Spohrer, Roz Cornejo, and Jack Lush, with a creative team of Sarah Kessler (set design), Molly Hall (costume design), Gwyn Skone (lighting design), and William French (sound design).
“I connected to this play the first time I read it,” says French. “The characters are painfully real and incredibly funny. The playwright has crafted a beautiful, funny story that cracks open the door, just a bit, to allow the possibilities of what could be shine through. In today's climate, the understanding of other people's beliefs and perspectives feels more important than ever.”
March 19 to April 5, 2020
Opening Night – Thursday, March 19.
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm. Sundays at 5:00pm
At the Kenmore Community Club 7304 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028
Tickets: $25 general / $20 senior/ student/ military
AITC is creating a cookbook of favorite cake recipes from the community. If anyone wishes to contribute a recipe to be included, they should email them to amy@asiftheatre.com by February 29, 2020. The books will be available at all performances of The Cake.
0 comments:
Post a Comment