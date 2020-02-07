Shoreline Schools Job Fair on March 7

Do you want a job that makes a difference?

Are you interested in working for one of the highest rated school districts in Washington?

Shoreline Public Schools will be hosting a job fair for certificated and classified staff positions on Saturday, March 7 from 9am -12pm at Shorewood High School, 17300 Fremont Ave N.

Representatives from each school and support program will be on hand to share information and answer questions about about Shoreline Schools. 

Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their resume. teachers and certificated attendees will be offered brief screening interviews on a first come, first served basis.

Find more information and register here.



