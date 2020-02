Shoreline Schools Job Fair on March 7

Representatives from each school and support program will be on hand to share information and answer questions about about Shoreline Schools.





Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their resume. teachers and certificated attendees will be offered brief screening interviews on a first come, first served basis.



Find more information and register here

Shoreline Public Schools will be hosting a job fair for certificated and classified staff positions on Saturday, March 7 from 9am -12pm at Shorewood High School, 17300 Fremont Ave N