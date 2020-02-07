Small landslide closes Perkins Way on Thursday
Friday, February 7, 2020
|Mudslide on Perkins Way Thursday
Photo courtesy LFP Police
The road was closed most of the day while LFP Public Works crews worked to clear it. It reopened around 5:45pm.
|The red tag marks the location of the slide
Yellow circles mark the road closures
Graphic courtesy LFP Police
McAleer Creek, which runs along Perkins, was swollen with rainwater. Normally hard to see, the creek was very visible with water levels within a few inches of the roadway.
In places, Perkins is bordered by very steep slopes covered with small evergreens.
