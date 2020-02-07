Small landslide closes Perkins Way on Thursday

Friday, February 7, 2020

Mudslide on Perkins Way Thursday
Photo courtesy LFP Police


Lake Forest Park police closed Perkins Way / NE 180th St on Thursday after a small landslide brought mud and downed trees over the road between 33rd Ave NE and NE 182nd.

The road was closed most of the day while LFP Public Works crews worked to clear it. It reopened around 5:45pm.


The red tag marks the location of the slide
Yellow circles mark the road closures
Graphic courtesy LFP Police
 

McAleer Creek, which runs along Perkins, was swollen with rainwater. Normally hard to see, the creek was very visible with water levels within a few inches of the roadway.

In places, Perkins is bordered by very steep slopes covered with small evergreens.



