American Legion Valentine's Saturday Breakfast
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Veterans, Auxiliary members and all members of the community are invited to a pancake, ham, SOS and scrambled egg breakfast with coffee, tea, milk and juice, served by the American Legion Post 227.
The breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Post 227 building, 14521 17th Avenue NE, Shoreline, WA (the corner of NE 146th Street and 17th Ave NE.)
The breakfast is being held to allow the post to serve the community while raising money for Veterans and Post activities; an $8 donation per person is suggested. Children under age 8 eat free.
Post members welcome your attendance. All families, friends and kids are welcome! This is a great family gathering.
While you are at the breakfast, you can check out the Post Library that includes a large collection of militarily related books, video tapes and DVDs. Any of these can be checked out, used and returned by community members without charge.
Also, you can learn more about Post 227 here
