Northwest Neighbors Network celebrates one year anniversary

Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) invites members, volunteers and others who are interested in learning about NNN help us celebrate our one year anniversary.





Our anniversary celebration will be held at Spiro’s Pizza located at 18411 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133 from 2:00 - 4:00pm on Friday, February 21, 2020.





Come meet some of our members and volunteers and hear about their experiences of being part of this dynamic community organization.





Pizza and non-alcoholic beverages will be available during the open house. Donations to NNN are appreciated but not required.



NNN is a non-profit membership-based organization serving seniors who wish to remain in their own residences as long as possible. NNN offers assistance to members by providing a thriving network of volunteer and support services and enriches our members’ lives through social, educational and wellness activities.





Residents living in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Brier or Lynnwood are eligible to join.





“We’re excited about how the organization is growing and look forward to continuing to expand our volunteer and membership base in 2020. We’d like to thank the community for their support and encouragement.” says NNN’s Board President, Sandy Moy.











