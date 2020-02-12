Wrestling: Shorecrest ends the season on a high note

Kiaya Conway-Yasuyama (center, dark shirt)

Shorecrest's first ever consecutive four year district champion

Photo by Kym Good





Shorecrest sent five wrestlers to the finals matches, with two champions and three second place finishers. This is only the second time in the school's history that the Scots had five wrestlers make it to the championship matches.

As a team, the Scots took 3rd place, tying with Meadowdale High School. Four of the district finalists (Conway, Rhodes, Good and Mortensen) are ranked among the top ten wrestlers in the State (3A Division) by the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA). The team result was the same as last season, which was best Shorecrest had ever performed in the district tournament.

Kiaya Conway-Yasuyama (Senior Captain, 132lbs, Ranked #6 in State) pinned Shorewood wrestler Curt Tanaka (Ranked #16 in State) in the finals and became Shorecrest's first ever consecutive four year district champion (District Champion Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior year).





Thomas Rhodes (center, shaking hands)

Second youngest district champion from Shorecrest

Photo by Kym Good





Thomas Rhodes (Sophomore, 113lbs, Ranked #4 in State) pinned Edmonds wrestler Baylor Denkinger (Junior, Ranked #5 in State) to become the second youngest district champion to wrestle for Shorecrest High School.





Trentyn Good (in dark green) SC Senior Captain

Devin Leach SW Senior Captain (in blue)

Photo by Matt Rapleje





Trentyn Good (Senior Captain, 152lbs, Ranked #5 in State) lost a close match with Shorewood rival

Devin Leach (Thunderbird Senior Captain, Ranked #4 in State) to take 2nd place.





Ian Mortensen (dark green) SC Senior

Photo by Matt Rapleje



Ian Mortensen (Senior, 170lbs, Ranked #9 in State), wrestled his way to the Championship match, but due to injury, Mortensen forfeited his finals match and took 2nd place.





Jordan Glesener (4th from left)

Photo by Kym Good





Jordan Glesener (Junior, 285lbs, Ranked #14 in State of WA - 3A) placed 2nd after a tough match with Alex Kruger of Meadowdale High School (Ranked #2 in the State of Washington, 3A). Jordan is the younger brother of Josiah Glesener, a former regional placer and 2014 team captain for Shorecrest).





Elyjah Schultz (5th from left) Junior, placed 3rd

Spencer Loreen (2nd from left) Senior, placed 6th

Photo by Kym Good







Elyjah Schultz (Junior, 220lbs) placed 3rd

Spencer Loreen (Senior, 220lbs) placed 6th (regionals alternate)





Arthur Christopher (left, dark green) Senior

Photo by Matt Rapleje





Arthur Christopher (Senior, 145lbs) placed 5th





Evan Claar, Freshman (far right)

Photo by Kym Good







Evan Claar (Freshman, 182lbs) placed 5th





Joseph Martinez (above) Freshman

Photo by Matt Rapleje



Joseph Martinez (Freshman, 120lbs) placed 6th (regionals alternate)





- Sean Rhodes, Assistant Wrestling Coach, Shorecrest High School





The Shorecrest Wrestling team had their best team results of the 2019/2020 season at the WIAA 3A KingCo-Wesco South District Tournament at Juanita High School in Kirkland last Saturday.Under the leadership ofand, Shorecrest brought 20 wrestlers to the District Tournament. Of those participating, 50% qualified for the regional tournament (WA State Championship qualifying tournament) in Kelso next weekend with eight qualifiers and two alternates.