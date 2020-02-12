Wrestling: Shorecrest ends the season on a high note
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
|Kiaya Conway-Yasuyama (center, dark shirt)
Shorecrest's first ever consecutive four year district champion
Photo by Kym Good
Under the leadership of Coach Bryan Officer and Assistant Coach Louis Uhm, Shorecrest brought 20 wrestlers to the District Tournament. Of those participating, 50% qualified for the regional tournament (WA State Championship qualifying tournament) in Kelso next weekend with eight qualifiers and two alternates.
Shorecrest sent five wrestlers to the finals matches, with two champions and three second place finishers. This is only the second time in the school's history that the Scots had five wrestlers make it to the championship matches.
As a team, the Scots took 3rd place, tying with Meadowdale High School. Four of the district finalists (Conway, Rhodes, Good and Mortensen) are ranked among the top ten wrestlers in the State (3A Division) by the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA). The team result was the same as last season, which was best Shorecrest had ever performed in the district tournament.
Kiaya Conway-Yasuyama (Senior Captain, 132lbs, Ranked #6 in State) pinned Shorewood wrestler Curt Tanaka (Ranked #16 in State) in the finals and became Shorecrest's first ever consecutive four year district champion (District Champion Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior year).
|Thomas Rhodes (center, shaking hands)
Second youngest district champion from Shorecrest
Photo by Kym Good
Thomas Rhodes (Sophomore, 113lbs, Ranked #4 in State) pinned Edmonds wrestler Baylor Denkinger (Junior, Ranked #5 in State) to become the second youngest district champion to wrestle for Shorecrest High School.
|Trentyn Good (in dark green) SC Senior Captain
Devin Leach SW Senior Captain (in blue)
Photo by Matt Rapleje
Trentyn Good (Senior Captain, 152lbs, Ranked #5 in State) lost a close match with Shorewood rival
Devin Leach (Thunderbird Senior Captain, Ranked #4 in State) to take 2nd place.
|Ian Mortensen (dark green) SC Senior
Photo by Matt Rapleje
Ian Mortensen (Senior, 170lbs, Ranked #9 in State), wrestled his way to the Championship match, but due to injury, Mortensen forfeited his finals match and took 2nd place.
|Jordan Glesener (4th from left)
Photo by Kym Good
Jordan Glesener (Junior, 285lbs, Ranked #14 in State of WA - 3A) placed 2nd after a tough match with Alex Kruger of Meadowdale High School (Ranked #2 in the State of Washington, 3A). Jordan is the younger brother of Josiah Glesener, a former regional placer and 2014 team captain for Shorecrest).
|Elyjah Schultz (5th from left) Junior, placed 3rd
Spencer Loreen (2nd from left) Senior, placed 6th
Photo by Kym Good
Elyjah Schultz (Junior, 220lbs) placed 3rd
Spencer Loreen (Senior, 220lbs) placed 6th (regionals alternate)
|Arthur Christopher (left, dark green) Senior
Photo by Matt Rapleje
Arthur Christopher (Senior, 145lbs) placed 5th
|Evan Claar, Freshman (far right)
Photo by Kym Good
Evan Claar (Freshman, 182lbs) placed 5th
|Joseph Martinez (above) Freshman
Photo by Matt Rapleje
Joseph Martinez (Freshman, 120lbs) placed 6th (regionals alternate)
- Sean Rhodes, Assistant Wrestling Coach, Shorecrest High School
