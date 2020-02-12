Julia Harrison

The History and Culture of Sugat













Program open to the general public. No need to be a member to attend. Just come and enjoy hearing about our love affair with all things sweet and the place of sweets in our contemporary culture.



Doors open at noon for Refreshments and Announcements



Sno-King School Retirees organization and Humanities Washington invite the community to an engaging conversation with Julia Harrison, a member of the 2019-2020 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau. This free event takes place Thursday 12 p.m. in the Board Room at the Edmonds School District ESC.



When King Henry VIII wanted three pounds of sugar for his guests at an important banquet, he had a tough time getting it. Now the average American eats that much sugar in a single week. Once a rare, exotic ingredient, sugar has become a dietary staple, leaving its sticky fingerprints all over the globe. Anthropologist and sweets expert Julia Harrison takes participants on a journey from ancient sugar cane plantations to modern candy factories, uncovering sugar’s economic and social significance. From slavery and mass migration to environmental changes and nutrition, the consequences of sugar’s rise are global—and not always sweet.

About Julia Harrison



Julia Harrison is an anthropologist and avid traveler for whom all roads lead to sweets. Her projects include a multimedia online map of bakeries, desserts, and candy-makers around Puget Sound. She received a MA in Applied Anthropology from Macquarie University and spent two years studying Material Culture theory and methodology at University College London.



Harrison lives in Seattle. A Sticky Subject: The History and Culture of Sugar - with Julia HarrisonProgram open to the general public. No need to be a member to attend. Just come and enjoy hearing about our love affair with all things sweet and the place of sweets in our contemporary culture.Doors open at noon for Refreshments and AnnouncementsSno-King School Retirees organization and Humanities Washington invite the community to an engaging conversation with Julia Harrison, a member of the 2019-2020 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau. This free event takes place Thursday 12 p.m. in the Board Room at the Edmonds School District ESC.About Julia HarrisonJulia Harrison is an anthropologist and avid traveler for whom all roads lead to sweets. Her projects include a multimedia online map of bakeries, desserts, and candy-makers around Puget Sound. She received a MA in Applied Anthropology from Macquarie University and spent two years studying Material Culture theory and methodology at University College London.Harrison lives in Seattle.





Humanities Washington is a statewide nonprofit whose mission is to spark conversation and critical thinking using story as a catalyst, nurturing thoughtful and engaged communities across our state.



In communities throughout Washington State, Speakers Bureau presenters give free public presentations on history, politics, music, philosophy, spiritual traditions, and everything in between. Humanities Washington’s roster of 35 Speakers Bureau presenters is made up of professors, artists, activists, historians, performers, journalists, and others—all chosen not only for their expertise, but also for their ability to inspire discussion with people of all ages and backgrounds. Hundreds of Speakers Bureau events take place each year. Each talk lasts about an hour.





