Shoreline Walks - regular and pop-up
Monday, January 19, 2026
Join a regularly scheduled walk on Tuesdays from 10am - 12pm. The information is published a few days before the date, to allow for variations because of weather.
The Pop Up walks are announced a few days before, once again to allow for variations in the weather.
City Webpage - check the webpage before you join a walk
Tuesday Walking Group – FREE - January 20, 2026Winter Pop Up Walks - FREE
- Tuesday, January 20, 2026 – Leaving at 10:00am
- Sunset Park to Boeing Creek Park
- Meetup Location: Sunset Park, 17840 10th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177. In the south parking lot.
- Walk Difficulty Rating: Moderate. 3.2 miles/2 hours. Hills, some steep.
- Walk Leader: Donna
- Description: First, we will check out the neighborhood above Innis Arden, then drop down to the Boeing Creek area for a short walk in the park (no hills in the park today), through a neighborhood, and then on to St. Luke's Church and school before returning to our starting point. (This walk will feature some history about William Boeing.)
- Saturday, January 24th, 2026 – Leaving at 10:00am
- Shoreline Stadium & Cromwell Park Walk
- Meetup Location: Shoreline Stadium Parking Lot, 400 NE 185th St.
- Walk Difficulty Rating: Easy 2.6 miles / 1.5 hours.
- Walk Leader: Susan
- Description: Meet at the parking lot at the Shoreline Stadium and walk an easy 2.6 mile loop that utilizes the NE 195th St Pedestrian path and pathways throughout Cromwell Park. We’ll end back at the Shoreline Stadium for anyone who wants to continue walking along the stadium track. Did you know 4 laps around the track is 1 mile?
