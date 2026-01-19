New logo for Shoreline College

We’re excited to share Shoreline’s new logo, selected through a community-wide vote with more than 1,250 responses, including strong student participation. 

Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote and share feedback!

Shoreline’s new logo reflects our connection to the Puget Sound, building on familiar elements like our iconic wave, while introducing native flora. 

Image: Yellow background with a megaphone announcing our new logo which incorporates a deep green Western red cedar tree with a tri color waves in green and yellow with the words Shoreline College in dark green.


