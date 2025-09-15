Shorewood football: Shorewood v Meadowdale

Monday, September 15, 2025

GAME STATS
Shorewood vs. Meadowdale Mavericks
9/12/25, 20:00
Regular Season
Edmonds Stadium
Shorewood 35 - Meadowdale 14

  1  2  3  4 Total
Shorewood14021035
Meadowdale Mavericks1400014

Julien Woodruff led the Stormrays with 11 carries for 70 yards and a Td. Frank Burn added 2 rushing tds and an interception on defense. Cole Petschl led the defense with 7 tackles. Lukas Wanke carried the special teams with 80 yds in kickoff returns and 70 yards in punt returns.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Quarter
  • SW: Finn Bachler 28 yd Rush (TD) 6-0
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 7-0
  • SW: Frank Burn 1 yd Rush (TD) 13-0
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 14-0
  • MDL: 15 yd Pass (CNV) 14-6
  • MDL: (PAT) 14-7
  • MDL: 19 yd Pass (CNV) 14-13
  • MDL: (PAT) 14-14
2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter
  • SW: Frank Burn 1 yd Rush (TD) 20-14
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 21-14
  • SW: Kyson Vanee 5 yd Rush (TD) 27-14
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 28-14
  • SW: Julien Woodruff 6 yd Rush (TD) 34-14
  • SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 35-14
4th Quarter

Coach Rob Petschl


