Shorewood football: Shorewood v Meadowdale
Monday, September 15, 2025
9/12/25, 20:00
Regular Season
Edmonds Stadium
Shorewood 35 - Meadowdale 14
Julien Woodruff led the Stormrays with 11 carries for 70 yards and a Td. Frank Burn added 2 rushing tds and an interception on defense. Cole Petschl led the defense with 7 tackles. Lukas Wanke carried the special teams with 80 yds in kickoff returns and 70 yards in punt returns.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|Shorewood
|14
|0
|21
|0
|35
|Meadowdale Mavericks
|14
|0
|0
|0
|14
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Quarter
- SW: Finn Bachler 28 yd Rush (TD) 6-0
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 7-0
- SW: Frank Burn 1 yd Rush (TD) 13-0
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 14-0
- MDL: 15 yd Pass (CNV) 14-6
- MDL: (PAT) 14-7
- MDL: 19 yd Pass (CNV) 14-13
- MDL: (PAT) 14-14
3rd Quarter
- SW: Frank Burn 1 yd Rush (TD) 20-14
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 21-14
- SW: Kyson Vanee 5 yd Rush (TD) 27-14
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 28-14
- SW: Julien Woodruff 6 yd Rush (TD) 34-14
- SW: Kaare Nye (PAT) 35-14
Coach Rob Petschl
