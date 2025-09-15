Tree fall pins excavator operator inside cab in Lake Forest Park

Monday, September 15, 2025

The roof of the cab was strong enough to protect the operator from being crushed
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

On Saturday morning, September 13, 2025 crews from Shoreline Fire were dispatched to a machinery rescue in Lake Forest Park. 

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Upon arrival at the construction site near 185th Street and Ballinger Way, responders found a tree, 12 inches around, that had fallen and pinned an excavator operator inside the cab of his machine.

Working quickly and efficiently, crews were able to safely remove the tree and extricate the operator. The patient was then transferred to medics on scene and transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

This is the site of the fish culvert project from the Washington state department of Transportation.


Posted by DKH at 2:57 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  