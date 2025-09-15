Tree fall pins excavator operator inside cab in Lake Forest Park

The roof of the cab was strong enough to protect the operator from being crushed

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

On Saturday morning, September 13, 2025 crews from Shoreline Fire were dispatched to a machinery rescue in Lake Forest Park.





Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Upon arrival at the construction site near 185th Street and Ballinger Way, responders found a tree, 12 inches around, that had fallen and pinned an excavator operator inside the cab of his machine.





Working quickly and efficiently, crews were able to safely remove the tree and extricate the operator. The patient was then transferred to medics on scene and transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.





This is the site of the fish culvert project from the Washington state department of Transportation.







