Progress on fish culvert project on Ballinger Way /SR 104

185th angles off to the left. Ballinger Way SR 104 is between the pit and the cream colored building that houses the day care.

Photo by David Carlos



Motorists are struggling with the detour around the construction on SR 104 / Ballinger Way for the state's fish culvert project.





One motorist complained that he was so focused on the detour signs that he didn't see the new speed limit sign and ended up with a speeding ticket.





You can see the reason for the extended closure and the detours in these new photos of the project from drone photographer David Carlos.





Photo by David Carlos

Ballinger Way is gone - at least at this section. The construction excavation goes right up to the adjacent property lines.





In the upper right corner of the second photo you can see the site where the tree fell on the excavator cab, trapping the driver until Shoreline Fire extricated him. ( See previous article





--Diane Hettrick



