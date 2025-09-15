Aerobic exercise: Skandia folk dances

Street clothing is acceptable These dances are terrific exercise - fun and entertaining. They are held just north of us at the Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood, beloved by dancers for its wooden floor. They are open to new participants. These dances are terrific exercise - fun and entertaining. They are held just north of us at the Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood, beloved by dancers for its wooden floor. They are open to new participants.





Visiting musicians as well as skilled local musicians play authentic Scandinavian folk music for the dancers.









Judy Patterson and Jerry Walsh will teach Valdresspringar from Norway. This is a fun and energetic dance done to mesmerizing music.





The dance music this evening will include renowned former local fiddler Andrea Hoag, now living in the Southwest. Andrea has studied at the Malungs Folkhogskola in Sweden and has performed and taught all across the states and in Europe. She is a versatile and creative fiddler, as well as a fine composer of fiddle tunes.





Members of Norrsken (Irene Myers, Bill Boyd, and Leslie Foley) who played together with Andrea in the 1980s, will reconvene to perform a set with her (Irene in the first half, Bill and Leslie joining in the second half).





Friday, October 17, 7:30–10:30pm

Skandia’s Third Friday dance on October 17 will feature a unique and lively Danish evening with visiting Danes Henrik fra Stevns and Kristian Bugge.





Henrik is an expert in Danish dances and loves to share his enthusiasm with students. Kristian Bugge is a well-known, energetic, and expressive fiddler who has taught in this area many times, as well as all across the United State and Europe.





After the dance lesson with Henrik, (7:30–8:30pm), Kristian will play for Skandia dancers, including tunes from the Danish dance class session.





Our own well-loved Skandia Kapell will alternate their performance with Kristian. Kristian will play 8:30–9 and 9:30–10. Skandia Kapell will perform 9–9:30 and 10–10:30.









Dancers will get the best of both worlds -- visiting musicians/dancers and skilled local musicians!