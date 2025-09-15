Shoreline in the next five years - economic development in Shoreline is topic of ELNA meeting Tuesday September 16, 2025
Monday, September 15, 2025
|Nate Daum, Economic Development Manager
for the City of Shoreline
Nate will talk about the five year strategy for economic development in Shoreline. It includes plans for:
- Small businesses and startups
- Placemaking - including things to do and creative spaces
- Jobs & housing
- Tax base and businesses
Meetings are held on Zoom - no babysitters required, no driving at night, wear your slippers!
Others can email ELNABoard@gmail.com for the link.
