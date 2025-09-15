Shoreline in the next five years - economic development in Shoreline is topic of ELNA meeting Tuesday September 16, 2025

Monday, September 15, 2025

Nate Daum, Economic Development Manager
for the City of Shoreline
Nathan Daum, Economic Development Manager for the city of Shoreline, will be the guest speaker at the September meeting of the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 7pm on Zoom.

Nate will talk about the five year strategy for economic development in Shoreline. It includes plans for:
  1. Small businesses and startups
  2. Placemaking - including things to do and creative spaces
  3. Jobs & housing
  4. Tax base and businesses
Meetings are held on Zoom - no babysitters required, no driving at night, wear your slippers!

People who are on the ELNA email list will receive the link to the meeting. 

Others can email ELNABoard@gmail.com for the link.


