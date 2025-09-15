Virtual Drive Through Roundabout Simulator at the Senior Activity Center October 8, 2025

Monday, September 15, 2025

Roundabout simulator
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Roundabouts are coming to Shoreline! 

The City of Shoreline is committed to making sure that you feel confident and safe as you drive on the new roundabouts coming to N 145th Street.

Join City staff and the 145th roundabout project manager for a short presentation on roundabout safety. 

You’ll also have the chance to practice driving through them virtually with the City’s roundabout simulator. 

The simulator has a real steering wheel and gas and brake pedals and allows you to navigate through the exact configuration of the coming roundabouts.

DATE – Wesnesday October 8, 2025
TIME – 11:00am
COST - FREE
LOCATION - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE
REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536


