Fake News, Real Laughs: Identifying misinformation
Monday, September 15, 2025
Fake News, Real Laughs: Identifying misinformation - Tuesday, September 30, 2025 from 4:30-6pm at Shoreline City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
In preparation for November's elections and on the eve of the 2026 midterms, be an informed member of the public by attending this free workshop on propaganda, false news, misinformation, and artificial intelligence.
This is an 18+ event. Food and light beverages will be available. Register here
0 comments:
Post a Comment