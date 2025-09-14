Lime bike parking at Aurora Village

Sunday, September 14, 2025

Photo by Claudia Meadows

Lime Bike scooter and bike share parking has been installed at the Aurora Village Transit Center on N 200th.

Commuters can get off their bus and get a scooter to go to their next destination. Or ride a scooter to the station and have a legal place to park it.

Lime Bikes are increasingly popular in the area and unlike the first few weeks of the program, riders are leaving the bikes parked responsibly, out of traffic and walking areas and in an upright position.


