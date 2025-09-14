Yoga for Seniors at the Senior Activity Center

Heidi Mair, Yoga instructor If you’re a senior with previous yoga experience, this is for you! If you’re a senior with previous yoga experience, this is for you!





We recently had some spots open in our coveted chair yoga and mat yoga classes here at the senior center!





Our instructor, Heidi Mair AWC, E-RYT is a certified Wellness Counselor and Yoga Teacher with over 3,030 hours of teaching experience .





Calm your mind, stretch and strengthen your body and improve your balance with a Yoga class designed for students aged 50 and older.





Each class includes breath awareness, mindful meditation and a sequence of poses to work each part of your body. Heidi specializes in Yoga for active older adults.





DATE – We have classes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and classes run from the week of October 6 through December 19, 2025.





TIME –

Chair Yoga Monday 11:30am – 12:30pm

Chair Yoga Wednesday 11:00am – 12:00pm

Chair Yoga Friday 11:00am – 12:00pm

Mat Yoga Wednesday 9:30 – 10:30am

Mat Yoga Friday 9:30 – 10:30am

COST – Senior Center Members: $100 Non-Members: $150









REGISTRATION – Register in-person at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center,





Feel free to call ahead to see if the class you want has space 206-365-1536, but registration is in-person only.







