Shoreline Schools celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Photo courtesy Shoreline Public Schools

Shoreline Schools are celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month, expressing appreciation for Hispanic and Latinx students, staff, families, and community members!

Each year, the United States observes National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15 by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Spain.





The observance started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on September 15 and ending on October 15. It was enacted into law on August 17, 1988, on approval of Public Law 100-402.





The day of September 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of the independence of: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September 18, respectively.



