Community Preparedness Fair October 11, 2025 at Third Place Commons



Community Preparedness Fair

Saturday October 11, 2025 from 10am to 2pm

Third Place Commons, Town Center upper level





Disasters, both natural and human-made, can occur without warning. NEMCo is dedicated to educating our Northshore community on how to be better prepared and equipped to care for themselves in the event of an emergency.





In a major disaster, it could take up to two weeks for first responders to reach everyone—so having a personal and family preparedness plan is absolutely essential.



We will be offering educational materials and several demos to provide guidance on developing a preparedness/communication plan, basic first aid, water, sanitation, shelters, emergency radios, and so much more!





It’s also a great opportunity for our community members to ask any questions of our volunteers, NEMCo’s emergency manager, and any of our vendors.





Demos on fire suppression and drones will be a fun interactive experience for all ages! Plus, we’ll have exciting raffle prizes! It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect, learn, and be empowered.









