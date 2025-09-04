🎉 Celebrate 25 Years of Third Place Commons! 🎉

Thursday, September 4, 2025


Join us September 26–28, 2025 for a full weekend of music, family fun, and community as we celebrate 25 years of Third Place Commons!

  • The festivities begin Friday night with Swing Street and an open dance floor. 
  • Saturday brings a full day of live music, kids’ activities, Birthday Bingo, a Founders Forum, cake, balloons, and more—including special performances from children’s music legend Nancy Stewart, flute artist Peter Ali, and the Mark Dufresne Band. 
  • On Sunday, enjoy live music and face painting at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, plus a mall-wide sidewalk sale all weekend long.
Don’t miss this milestone celebration—there’s something for everyone!

For more information and a schedule of events, please go to: Celebrate 25 Years of Third Place Commons! - Third Place Commons

Third Place Commons fosters ‘real community in real space’ through hundreds of FREE performances, events and activities throughout the year and is located at 17171 Bothell Way NE (upper level). 


