Sign up for the Innis Arden Ski Bus



If you are a skier, but not thrilled about driving to and from the mountains in January and February, the Innis Arden Ski Bus may be just what you're looking for!





The bus is a fun, affordable and a safe way to go. Sip your coffee and read the news in the morning and enjoy a glass of wine or beer on the way home!



The Ski bus leaves from the Innis Arden clubhouse parking lot 1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline WA 98177 every Thursday morning at 6:45am and returns in the late afternoon from January through early March.





We alternate between Stevens pass and Crystal Mountain, relaxing on the way home in a comfortable bus with refreshments and great camaraderie. The bus always gets a great parking spot which is especially nice at Crystal Mountain.



Why not escape some dreary, cold, Thursdays this winter and experience a fun day at the slopes with friends?





This is a great opportunity to make new friends who live in your community; or sign up on the bus with several of your ski buddies. Most people on the bus are in the 55-90 year old age range, although all ages are welcome.



