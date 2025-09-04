Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Financial Services Supervisor

Thursday, September 4, 2025

WSDOT
Assistant Financial Services Supervisor (FA5)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$75,045 – $100,951 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an accounting professional to serve as Assistant Financial Services Supervisor in Shoreline, WA. This position plays a key role in advancing WSDOT’s mission as the principal assistant to the Regional Financial Services Manager, overseeing critical accounting and financial operations within the Northwest Region. The incumbent leads the Accounts Payable, Stores Payable, and Expenditure Accounting functions, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and efficiency in all transactions.

This position provides guidance, training, and support to professional and technical staff. It ensures the effective use of financial systems and the consistent application of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), federal and state regulations, and WSDOT policies and procedures. By fostering both technical excellence and staff development, this role helps safeguard public resources while supporting the region’s transportation mission.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK

Posted by DKH at 2:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  