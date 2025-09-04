Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Financial Services Supervisor
Thursday, September 4, 2025
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$75,045 – $100,951 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an accounting professional to serve as Assistant Financial Services Supervisor in Shoreline, WA. This position plays a key role in advancing WSDOT’s mission as the principal assistant to the Regional Financial Services Manager, overseeing critical accounting and financial operations within the Northwest Region. The incumbent leads the Accounts Payable, Stores Payable, and Expenditure Accounting functions, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and efficiency in all transactions.
This position provides guidance, training, and support to professional and technical staff. It ensures the effective use of financial systems and the consistent application of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), federal and state regulations, and WSDOT policies and procedures. By fostering both technical excellence and staff development, this role helps safeguard public resources while supporting the region’s transportation mission.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
