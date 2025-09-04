Middle School Night resumes at Teen Center

Thursday, September 4, 2025


Middle School Night is BACK! 

Every Saturday night during the Shoreline School District School Year we have our Middle School only drop in program from 6:00pm to 10:30pm. 

One Saturday a month we host a Middle School Night Special event. The first special Middle School Night of the school year will be September 13. 2025. 

6th-8th grade come join us for blacklight dodgeball games, arts and crafts, video games, snacks, and more!

No registration needed, youth will sign-in at door.

Questions about MS Night? landerson@shorelinewa.gov


Posted by DKH at 2:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  