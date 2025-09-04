Middle School Night resumes at Teen Center
Thursday, September 4, 2025
Every Saturday night during the Shoreline School District School Year we have our Middle School only drop in program from 6:00pm to 10:30pm.
One Saturday a month we host a Middle School Night Special event. The first special Middle School Night of the school year will be September 13. 2025.
6th-8th grade come join us for blacklight dodgeball games, arts and crafts, video games, snacks, and more!
No registration needed, youth will sign-in at door.
Questions about MS Night? landerson@shorelinewa.gov
