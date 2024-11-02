Openings in Northwest Girlchoir for singers in grades 1-6



Northwest Girlchoir currently has openings in our treble choirs for singers in grades 1-6 to join in the fun this winter! Northwest Girlchoir currently has openings in our treble choirs for singers in grades 1-6 to join in the fun this winter!





Northwest Girlchoir celebrates student voice and creativity; cultivates community; and inspires joy, belonging, and confidence for girls and youth beyond the binary.





Singers learn musicianship, vocal technique, and performance skills, all while building lasting friendships in a supportive community.









Non-Auditioned Choirs: Easy online registration is open now for singers in grades 1-4 to join Liebe or Yǒu Yì! Enrollment for Liebe and Yǒu Yì are open online until December 12th, but class sizes are limited, and enrollment could fill quickly. Members learn music in a fun and nurturing environment as they prepare for exciting mainstage concerts.



Auditioned Choirs: Singers in grades 4-6 can request an audition taking place on November 21st to join Raku or Tarab! Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours.



Want to check out the choir before enrolling or auditioning? Join us for our first concert of the season TING "(Listen)" at Everett Civic Auditorium on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 2:30pm!



Tuition Assistance: Tuition assistance is available for every choir level, and we encourage families to apply. Contact





During the span of five decades, Northwest Girlchoir has empowered and inspired thousands of young people in our region to lift their voices in chorus with others.