Coyote and Crow role playing game Friday at Shoreline Community College Library
Friday, November 22, 2024
Friday, November 22 12:00pm
Coyote and Crow is a tabletop role playing game set in a First Nations alternate future where colonization never happened.
Explore Your Identity through a unique Tabletop Role Playing Game (RPG).
This experience encourages personal and academic growth through tabletop gaming.
Participants will explore topics that support student learning such as note-taking, testing, leadership skills, and finding your voice through your character. Sign up as space is limited. Participants will get a free set of dice.
Register here for Coyote and Crow RPG Game
