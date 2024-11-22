Coyote and Crow role playing game Friday at Shoreline Community College Library

Friday, November 22, 2024


Coyote and Crow

Friday, November 22 12:00pm

Coyote and Crow is a tabletop role playing game set in a First Nations alternate future where colonization never happened. 

Explore Your Identity through a unique Tabletop Role Playing Game (RPG). 

This experience encourages personal and academic growth through tabletop gaming. 

Participants will explore topics that support student learning such as note-taking, testing, leadership skills, and finding your voice through your character. Sign up as space is limited. Participants will get a free set of dice.

Register here for Coyote and Crow RPG Game



